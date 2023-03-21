Johnny Depp sells portraits he painted of Heath Ledger and other celebrities

reproduction

Not content with being an actor and rockstar, Johnny Depp now attacks as a plastic artist. According to information from Varietythrough an art gallery in London, the star of Pirates of the Caribbean is selling a collection of silkscreens produced by himself.

nominated “Friends & Heroes II”, in the collection, four portraits of celebrities from various fields are offered for sale, such as Heath Ledger, Bob Marley, Hunter S. Thompson and River Phoenix; costing as little as £17,500 (the four pieces together).

It is worth mentioning that each item was also being sold individually two weeks ago for 3,750 GBP, but all 780 copies produced are already sold out.

Check out Depp’s work below:

“Johnny’s debut collection of limited-edition artwork focuses on Friends & Heroes; people he knew well and who inspired him as a person. Each image is an intimate reflection of their personalities in Johnny’s eyes; a portrait of how they revealed themselves to him”says the description of the collection on the gallery’s website Castle Fine Art.

It’s worth noting that last year, another collection of prints signed by Depp, titled “Friends & Heroes,” which included Keith Richards, Al Pacino, Bob Dylan and Elizabeth Taylor, also sold out quickly when it went on sale.

“I’ve always used art to express my feelings and reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves”put the actor about his work.

After the extensive battle with Amber Heard in the courts, Depp is currently trying to get his film career back on track. In his next work, the actor must direct the biopic of the Italian artist, Amedeo Modigliani, in a project that will still be produced by Al Pacino.

