Johnny Depp sets hearts racing with steamy performance in Graspop (Hasselt)

Johnny Depp may be in his sixties, but he hasn’t lost any of his charm. Witness it: a whole bunch of ladies in the front rows at The Hollywood Vampires at Graspop.

The Hollywood Vampires was the drinking club of rock icon Alice Cooper. It used to be that celebrities like Keith Moon and John Lennon drank at a club in Los Angeles. Maybe less today. It is now a hobby band with actor Johnny Depp on guitar, Alice herself on vocals and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry on guitar. Whoever thought we’d be treated to a bunch of mature rockers like Billy Idol was wrong.

© Gill Fillet

Alice Cooper was allowed to be in the front row. All attention went to the person sitting on the stage to his right. Johnny Depp casually let a cigarillo dangle from his mouth, looked out over a field of grass with his distinctive Jack Sparrow look and, above all, played a fine piece of guitar. Little known to the public, Depp began his career with his own band which achieved modest success before becoming an actor.

Someone in the audience held up a sign that read “Fuck Amber Heard.” You know, his ex who accused him of domestic violence and then was proven wrong in court. A giant set of teeth appeared above the stage. That’s why the show had to happen.

Depp announced a few weeks ago that he was dealing with an ankle injury. Vampire therefore had to cancel some concerts, but in Dessel he was on stage with a kind of plaster. Everything for rock roll. The actor also sang a few songs to the satisfaction of the audience. They didn’t do that bad either, including a clean version of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’. Depp – decked out in a cool hat and scarf – took a moment to pay tribute to his best friend and guitarist Jeff Beck, who passed away earlier this year.

It ended with ‘Schools Out’ by Alice Cooper. This was not just any star collective. It was a cool band that totally belonged to the festival. And no ladies, we don’t even know what hotel Johnny Depp sleeps in.