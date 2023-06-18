Johnny Depp with bare buttocks: “So many times in the gutter”



Many films premiered during the Cannes Film Festival, but undoubtedly one of the great titles was Barry’s Zone, starring Johnny Depp. During a recent interview, he talked about the festival and the experience of the color yellow.

It’s been a rough time for Depp for quite some time now. The actor was sued by his ex-wife Amber Heard. She claimed that he must have abused her, which made her reluctant in Hollywood for some time.

Thus, Depp was replaced fantastic animalSeemed too unwanted for Disney to own the franchise and more by Mads Mikkelsen Pirates of the CaribbeanMovies.

Along with Jean Du Barry, we finally get to see her again. In Cannes, all cameras were aimed at him, but he did not like the feeling, despite the fact that the actor was used to it.

Depp begins as follows: “Over the years, I have climbed the ladder many times for different films, but this time it was different.,

,It’s always a very special feeling, but it’s also quite awkward when you walk in there and all eyes are on you. you really feel quite naked,

Depp doesn’t want Jean Du Barry to be labeled his return. He says the following about this:Call it what you want, but it ain’t no return,

,I mean, to call it a comeback, you might have given up. I did not go anywhere. I may not have been thought of or cared for, but it ain’t no comeback,

Nonetheless, Depp is happy to be back in acting:Like many others, I have often hit bottom. This could happen to you a billion times, but who knows, you might end up in the basement where it’s not wrong.,