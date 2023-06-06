Johnny Depp Won’t Star In ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Sequel: Is This The End Of Jack Sparrow? , movie

movieThe sixth film of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ will be without American actor Johnny Depp (59). This was revealed by Sean Bailey, one of the owners of the Disney studio motion picture production, in an interview with ‘The New York Times’. So it looks like fans won’t be seeing their beloved character Captain Jack Sparrow again right away.

Bailey said of future Pirates of the Caribbean films, “We think we have a really cool, exciting story that will pay homage to the movies that have come before and also offer something new.” Is.” A future without Johnny Depp. “We haven’t had any discussions with him about this project,” it sounded firm.

While Captain Jack Sparrow was a major character in the hit franchise, this news isn’t entirely surprising. In the past, Depp openly expressed his disappointment that Disney did not support the actor during his lawsuits against him. The Hollywood star was disgraced because of a lawsuit with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp accused Heard of defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she indirectly accused him of domestic violence. She also accused him of excessive alcohol and drug use. After that, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star became persona non grata. Heard in turn sued him for libel and defamation.

The infamous lawsuit between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp was in the news for six weeks last year. The jury ultimately largely favored Depp. After the verdict, the star again began working on her image. Meanwhile, the actor again receives film offers, although his role as Captain Jack Sparrow seems to be a thing of the past.

It’s been six years since the last film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales was released. In 2021, Johnny Depp revealed that he would love to play Jack Sparrow again. Although he came back earlier this year during his trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. There he said that he never wanted to reprise his popular role. The infamous Taste Affair blacklisted the American actor. He lost his role as Grindelwald in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ saga and Disney revealed at the time that they wanted to remove him from the sixth ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film. And now it’s confirmed.

The first five Pirates of the Caribbean movies grossed over $4.5 billion in total. It was the first franchise to have more than one film cross the billion-dollar mark: ‘Dead Man’s Chest’ (2006) and ‘On Stranger Tides’ (2011) both made such a huge amount.

