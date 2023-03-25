Johnny Depp’s quiet new life in rural England – NiT

The 59-year-old actor is living a quiet life in Somerset. “Here I can be myself,” he said.

After the chaos that was the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the 59-year-old actor decided to leave Hollywood to live a quiet life in England. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is living in a 19th-century mansion on 340 hectares of land in rural Somerset.

“I love places with character. I have several houses in different places and they all mean something special to me”, he revealed to the local magazine “Somerset Life”. The actor also praised this zone for allowing him to live more comfortably and, of course, away from the spotlight. “The British are very friendly and greet me as if I were a neighbor, without exaggerating”, he commented.

In his new address, he confesses that he can enter stores without being surrounded by people asking for selfies. “I don’t mind if people want an autograph or a short chat, but not when I’m spending some private time with my family.”

Johnny Depp further revealed that the low-key lifestyle suits him much better than some might think. “I’m actually a pretty shy person,” he said. “That’s one of the great advantages of the UK, especially Somerset. I can just be me, and that’s really nice.”

The actor bought a £13 million property in Somerset in 2014, which is about a three-and-a-half hour drive from London. According to the “Evening Standard”, the mansion has 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms.