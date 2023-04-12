Join the Pokémon Europe International Championships broadcast live from London, April 14-16

Some of the best Pokémon Trainers in the Pokémon Trading Card Game will face off.

This weekend, Pokémon fans and Trainers will gather at the ExCel Center in London to take part in the Pokémon Europe International Championships from April 14 to 16. Those unable to attend will be able to follow all the action from home, live on Twitch. It’s going to be some of the best Pokémon Trainers in the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple video games, Pokémon GO and, for the first time in an International Championship, Pokémon UNITE.

Live streaming will be available every day of the tournament and will be broadcast only in English on the following channels:

Pokémon Trading Card Game Channel: Twitch.tv/PokemonTCG

Commentators: Adam Watson, Joe Bernard, Kyle Sabelhaus, Ross Gilbert, Shelbie Bou

Friday, April 14: 9am to 9pm UK Summer Time

Saturday, April 15: 9am to 9pm UK Summer Time

Sunday, April 16: Finals start at 10am UK Summer Time on Twitch.tv/Pokemon

Pokémon GO channel: Twitch.tv/PokemonGO

Commentators: Amanda L., Amandie, Caleb Peng, Ryan Hackel, Will Dunphy

Friday, April 14: 9am to 12pm UK Summer Time

Saturday, April 15: 9am to 8pm UK Summer Time

Sunday, April 16: Finals start at 9am UK Summer Time on Twitch.tv/Pokemon

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple Channel: Twitch.tv/Pokemon

Commentators: Adam Dorricott, Kosta, Lee Provost, Lou Ackos-Cromie, Rosemary Kelley

Friday, April 14: 9am to 12pm UK Summer Time

Saturday, April 15: 9am to 12pm UK Summer Time

Sunday, April 16: Finals start at 9am UK Summer Time on Twitch.tv/Pokemon

Pokémon UNITE channel: Twitch.tv/PokemonUnite

Commentators: Christoph Gowitzke, Joshua Hiebert, Jake Sprague, Kirk Dubé

Friday, April 14: 9am to 3pm UK Summer Time

Saturday, April 15: 9 a.m.: Quarterfinals and Finals

Stay up to date with the latest news from the 2023 Pokémon International Championships Europe here, and if you want to know more about the Play! Pokemon, don’t forget to visit Pokemon.com/es/play-pokemon/.