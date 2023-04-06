Joker 2: Lady Gaga appears impressive as Arlequina in a new photo released – Rádio Itatiaia

Continuing with a series of previews and new photos published in recent months in order to warm up the public for the release of the second Joker film, film director Todd Phillips announced the end of the film’s recordings on Wednesday, 5. ” I’m going to crawl into the cave now (editing room) and put it all together.”

With the announcement came two new photos of the main characters: singer and actress Lady Gaga, as the new Harley Quinn, and actor Joaquin Phoenix, who returns as the Joker.

Still in the publication, Todd Phillips thanked the actors and the entire cast, describing them as “the best team that the film industry has to offer”.







The film called Joker: Folie à Deux, until then without translation into Portuguese, has its launch previously scheduled for October 2024 and was promoted as a musical, changing the idea of ​​the first one a lot.

A brief synopsis of the work was published by the Film & Television Industry Alliance (FTIA), which registers projects that have started filming, and describes the narrative of the production.

“The musical sequence follows Harley Quinn, the psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum, who falls in love with her patient Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker.”

In addition to the current images published by the director, two other official photos had already been released. One in December last year and another in February this year, the latter of the main couple acting together.

In addition to Todd, Lady Gaga also published the photo on her social networks.

The character’s first film, released in 2019, even won the Oscar for Best Soundtrack at the hands of Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir.

The presence of the musician generates even more expectations in the continuation that now the production will have the music even more present.