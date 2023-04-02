Joker 2 | Video shows Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga trying to escape from Arkham

Filming for Joker 2 continues at full steam in New Jersey, as highlighted by the video with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

The production has been using its New Jersey location for days now to produce scenes of riots at Arkham Hospital.

Now, it looks like they’re filming the conclusion of that showdown on location, complete with Joker and Harley Quinn trying to jump through Arkham’s main gate. Check out the video (Via Joker Folie News):

read more 《SPOILER》Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) and Harley (Lady Gaga) trying to jump the ‘Arkham Hospital’ fence on the set of “Joker: Folie à Deux” in New Jersey – #joker2 pic.twitter.com/gbkNCizyON — Joker Folie News (@jokerfolienews) April 1, 2023

Read more about Coringa:

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters in October 2024, and is being described as a musical.

What is the story of the original film about?

joker grossed US$1.074 billion at the worldwide box office, generating a record net income of US$437 million for the Warner Bros. Pictures.

Isolated, intimidated and disregarded by society, failed comedian Arthur Fleck begins his path as a criminal mastermind after murdering three men in the middle of the subway. His action starts a popular movement against Gotham City’s elite, of which Thomas Wayne is its greatest representative.