‘Joker’ actress Zazie Beetz about sequel: ‘People are going to be shocked’

upcoming movie shooting Joker: Folie A Deux Now almost two months have passed. In that film, actor Joaquin Phoenix reprized the role of Joker and we also see Lady Gaga. In addition to her, actress Zazie Beetz is also returning as Sophie Dumond. DuMond now says the film will surprise both friend and foe.

on the release of Joker: Folie A Deux It’s still waiting for more than a year, but the recordings are already finished. Although little is known about the story, we already know that music will play a major role. He also tells actress Zazie Beetz in a new interview.

Joker: Folie A Deux

clown One of the most talked about films of recent years. The 2019 psychological thriller grossed 1 billion euros at the box office despite its R rating. dragged in addition clown Also received eleven Oscar nominations. Took two of these. Joaquin Phoenix was awarded Best Actor and Hildur Guðnadóttir was awarded Best Original Score.

So it was no big surprise when Warner Bros. announced that there would be a second film. That second film won’t release until October 2024 and will feature a lot of musical elements.

“Not What You Expect”

Apart from Phoenix and Lady Gaga, actress Jazzy Beatz will also be seen again. She had already played Arthur’s neighbor and ‘imaginary love’ Sophie Dumond in the first film. It’s never really clear during the course of the film what really happened to Sophie and whether the Joker would have killed her.

Either way, Beetz will be reprising her role. in a recent interview with Diversity She also said that everyone will be surprised by the musical aspects. “Those aspects won’t be what everyone expects at the moment. We all love to express ourselves through music. Whether through singing or through dancing. I think it will work great.” What exactly that means, we will only see in 2024.