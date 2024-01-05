Jokic hit an unforgettable three-pointer and the Nuggets defeated the Warriors in the last game

Nikola Jokic i was the great hero of thursday NBA. With a triple at the buzzer when the game is tied 127led to victory denver nuggets About this Golden State Warriors And he once again demonstrated why he is one of the top stars in the league, as he appeared in the hottest moments and defined games.

Although only two games have been played, it would certainly have been the case had more games been played, as he likely signed today. His best performance since coming to the NBAAnd there has been more than one holy night in it.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. John G Mabanglo/EFE

It’s not every day you get 18 points back in the fourth quarter. Even less away from home, even less likely to be against the Warriors and, most of all, almost a triple from midfield To achieve victory.







in the absence of bus 3.6 seconds left, the Serbian was still in charge of receiving the ball in his court. Jokic was looking for the perfect ending to his stellar performance (34 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists) and found it with the help of the board.







Nikola Jokic received congratulations from his Denver Nuggets teammates. Lauren Elliot/LaPresse

The explosion of emotions after the triple was such that the Serbian, even a cold and inexperienced type, he went crazy celebratingHas left us with some images that have rarely been seen before.





