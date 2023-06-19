Jonas Brothers and TXT appear to be teasing collaboration

Looks like we’re about to get a collaboration between two wildly popular boy bands. It will be a collaboration between the Jonas Brothers and K-pop group TomorrowXTogether (TXT). There’s been no official confirmation yet, but that’s why fans are convinced a collab is coming.

In recent years, more and more Western artists have been working with K-pop groups. For example, BTS has already collaborated with Halsey, Nicky Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion and Coldplay, BLACKPINK has songs with Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga, and (G)I-DLE has collaborated with Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. have cooperated. The next crossover between Western and K-pop music now looks to be the one between the Jonas Brothers and TXT.

jonas brothers and txt

instagram jonas brothers

A few days ago, K-pop group TXT shared a picture on social media which bears a striking resemblance to the cover of Jonas Brothers’ album ‘Happiness Begins’. TXT wrote “We go Together” with the photo. Of course, this refers to their full stage name TOMORROW X TOGETHER, but it’s also the first line of the song. One who sucks From Jonas Brothers. The photo was also liked by Nick Jonas on Twitter and reposted on Instagram by the Jonas Brothers’ account, which many fans confirmed was no coincidence.

TXT announced last week that they will be releasing a digital single next month. The title of that single isn’t known yet, but we do know that the song will be produced by OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder. And the latter has now betrayed that it will indeed be a collaboration with the Jonas Brothers.

Ryan Teddy

Ryan Tedder shared the Jonas Brothers story on his Instagram story with the message: “Jonas Brothers x TXT” and some mysterious emoji. For many, this is confirmation that the song he produced for TXT will be a collaboration with the Jonas Brothers.

So it’s not confirmed yet, but everything is pointing in the direction of a collaboration between the two boy bands.