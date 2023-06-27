Jordan can’t believe the value of Alpine: “How much should Red Bull be worth?”

Eddie Jordan was stunned when he heard the news about shares of Alpine, partly invested in by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and others. The Enstone-based Formula 1 team and its French car partners handed over 24% of the company to Redbird Capital, which joined hands with Reynolds and actor Michael B. Jordan to complete the deal.

Last month, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali had already announced that teams in Formula 1 would have to turn down offers of around one billion euros, but this is the current value of the F1 team. So as a result of the acquisition completed last week, Alpine is now valued at over £700 million. Jordan, who was previously Jordan F1 team manager, termed the deal as absurd as he does not think the fifth best team in F1 can be worth that much.

Jordan said, “I don’t believe it.” GB News, “I wouldn’t use the term ‘fake news,’ but this (amount) is absolutely impossible from an accounting point of view because the financial model is wrong. It’s great and very sexy to put these numbers out there, but they have to be backed up and they have to be authorised.” I have seen that there has been no response from Alpine nor major shareholder Renault.”

After the deal, Jordan wonders aloud what the top four teams should be worth. There is a good chance that Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing are worth even more. Jordan can hardly imagine the sums involved in buying these shares. “I find that in itself quite strange. To estimate the total value of that level (Alpine) at £700 million is ridiculous. It’s funny, because then what is a Ferrari, a Mercedes or a Red Bull worth? I consider it the value of those teams and Alpine is not even close to it.