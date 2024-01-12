Jorge Benguez confirms the European club that is going to sign him and advises Pedro Troglio

2024-01-12

george benguche the hours are counted Olympia, The 27-year-old forward is packing his bags to live his second experience in European football, specifically in Switzerland’s second division.

‘Toro’ revealed that details are yet to be finalized to become the new player Association Calcio BellinzonaA club that is sixth in the second division and was champion in the first division several years ago. “There are talks going on, it’s not confirmed, but I think the talks are very advanced. I get excited at the idea of ​​being able to go out and do things in the best possible way because on the last two occasions it didn’t go the way I wanted. He commented, “Uruguay and Portugal were beautiful experiences that I had to live, now I will try to do better.” Benguche In conversation with Deportes TVC. After this, the attacker pointed to the club that wants his services: “It is Bellinzona from Switzerland, it is a team that is well placed in the table, negotiations are ongoing and these days I can be confirmed. And we are waiting.”

Benguche He confirmed that he has other offers, but the Swiss team’s offer is the most formal. “Other proposals have also come to me, this one is more concrete, the leaders took it very seriously because it is the most genuine. Personally, I am determined, I am even happy that I was noticed, I see it as a great opportunity for me and I hope it will not be missed,” he said via the same medium. On the other hand, the forward says that pedro troglio allowed him to go to Europe. “He approached me, he always speaks to many of us, he told me that if the opportunity comes, I should take it, these are the words that motivate you more to go out and we “Here to do good work, I really want to stand out.”

honduras will face in a friendly manner iceland Next Wednesday in Miami and Benguche Has been called for that meeting. He assured that he had no problem because bellinzona He gave him permission in case his contract was terminated. “In this sense I decided to stay with H, the team wanted the trip to happen as soon as possible, I told Bellinzona, they accepted, the whole week would be clear when the game against Iceland ended,” he explained. “It will happen within a week or two because the tournament is going on and I have to join it soon,” he concluded.

