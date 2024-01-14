Jorge Fossati and his plan with 8 Peruvian teams that will compete in international tournaments

The Peru national team coach has been keeping an eye on the teams participating in international tournaments and has made a detailed plan with all of them.

Jorge Fossati took over leadership of the Peru team for the Copa América and the remaining qualifiers. , Photo: Luis Jimenez/Libero

Jorge Fossati considers the work being done in Ligue 1 important and for this reason, he will pay attention to the performance of the eight teams that will compete in international tournaments such as the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana in 2024: Universitario de Deportes, Alianza Lima, Sporting Cristal , FBC Melgar, Sport Huancayo, ADT, Deportivo Garcilaso and César Vallejo.

For the coach of the Peruvian team, it is important that the national teams compete in the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana. Furthermore, it is already planning extensive monitoring aimed at improving the level of these teams.

Other than this, Fossati He does not stop worrying about the players who play in foreign leagues, especially Piero Quispe, who could debut today with Pumas de México.

Paulo Guerrero’s case is also on the radar Fossati. “9” has yet to find a team after passing through LDU de Quito. After all, the coach is also waiting for Gianluca Lapadula’s recovery.

George Fossati will visit the province

first work of George Fossati under the command of Peruvian team will talk to the players of league 1 Those who are in provincial clubs. The idea is to have a bicolor base, which allows the call names to be differentiated.

