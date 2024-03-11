Jorge Fossati presented his first list of call-ups for the Peru national team

George Fossati announced his first team list this Monday In Peru national team Ahead of the friendly matches on 22 and 26 March. Nicaragua and Dominican RepublicRespectively.

The Peru national team is preparing for the first two friendlies of the Jorge Fossati era. Peru national team

editorial selection 2 related

The Uruguayan coach called up 29 players, including 4 goalkeepers and several new players such as Diego Romero, Eric Noriega, Martín Tavara and José Rivera.

People selected from the local environment will join the work in La Videna after playing their respective matches on the 8th of the Apertura.

It should be noted that Peru will face Nicaragua at Matute on Friday, March 22 (8:30 pm) and Dominican Republic at Monumental on Tuesday, March 26 (8:30 pm).

george fossati team list

Archer: Pedro Gallese, Renato Solis, Diego Romero, Carlos Cassada.

rescue: Anderson Santamaria, Eric Noriega, Miguel Araújo, Aldo Corzo, Alexander Callens, Luis Abram, Carlos Esquez, Luis Advincula, Miguel Trucco, Oliver Sonne, Marcos Lopez.

Frills: Wilder Cartagne, Martin Tavara, Sergio Pena, Jesús Castillo, Piero Quispe, Joao Grimaldo.

Fronts: Andy Polo, Franco Zenelato, Gianluca Lapadula, Alex Valera, Brian Reyna, Paolo Guerrero, Edison Flores, Jose Rivera.