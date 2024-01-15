Jorge Fossati’s team list live: schedule and TV channels to watch the Peru national team coaches’ conference | game

George Fossati’s press conference will be broadcast on TV channel YouTube of the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF). In addition, you can keep track of all the events through the La Repubblica Deportes website.

After becoming champion with Universitario, Jorge Fossati took over as coach of the Peruvian team. Photo: GLR Creation/Fabrizio Oviedo

After a pause of almost 4 months, the Peruvian team will play again and this time its command will be in the hands of coach Jorge Fossati. The Uruguayan tactician faces his first two trials this month, when The Bicolors will face their counterparts from Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic in two friendlies in Lima. Before these meetings, the former Universitario de Deportes coach will announce his first team list, which may contain many surprises.

Will Oliver Sonne be called up to the Peruvian team? Oliver Sonne's call up to the Peruvian team is not certain. A few weeks ago, George Fossati gave some interviews and when he was asked about the Silkeborg footballer, he could not confirm whether he is present in their team list or not. "It's logical, he's playing in Europe, but how did you see him in the national team? I didn't even see him, nor was I here to know why he didn't play. If I'm not sure he's normal Where formally he plays as a right back or an internal midfielder, if not I'm not sure he will have a real chance to play," he declared to ATV. Will Paolo Guerrero be left out of Fossati's squad? After the match between Cesar Vallejo and Sport Boyz, Paulo Guerrero injured Miguel Grau on ice on his right ankle. Before leaving for Brazil, the captain of the Peru team denied any serious injury. In that sense, if Jorge Fossati considers it necessary, he will be able to count on the 40-year-old forward in his team list.

Although it was initially expected that George Fossati would announce his first call next Friday, March 15, The Peruvian Football Federation reported that the conference of coaches of the Peruvian national team will take place this Monday, March 11. In the Videna facilities, before the start of the 2024 Apertura tournament, date 8. Unlike his predecessor Juan Reynoso, Uruguay will announce the list of footballers for both local and foreign tournaments.

When will George Fossati call?

According to FPF, George Fossati will announce its team list for the friendly matches of Peruvian team This Monday, March 11, at the National Sports Village (Videna).

What time will George Fossati’s conference be held?

Although the time of Jorge Fossati’s press conference had been confirmed a few days earlier, in the last few hours the Peruvian Football Federation revealed that it would now be moved to 3.30 pm.

Mexico: 2.30 pm

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 3.30 pm

Bolivia, Venezuela: 4.30 pm

United States (Miami, New York, Washington DC): 4.30 pm

Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay: 5.30 pm

Spain: 10.30 pm

How to watch George Fossati’s press conference?

Jorge Fossati’s press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF). In addition, you can keep track of all the events through the La Repubblica Deportes website.

When does the Peru national team play its friendly matches?

Peruvian team This Friday, March 22, there will be a match with Nicaragua at 8.30 pm (Peru time). This match will be played at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in Matute.

Later, will play against the Whites Dominican Republic Tuesday, March 26 at 8.30 pm (Peruvian time), at the Monumental de Ate Stadium. Both matches will be broadcast on Movistar Deportes signal and Movistar Play streaming platforms.

Jorge Fossati will have many Universitario players in his sights

Sports University The 2024 Liga 1 Apertura is going through a great moment in the tournament. In view of this, JOrge Fossati Cream will have a number of Club players in their sights for Ace’s next call upperu elections,

“The technical command of the national team requested the GPS metrics of 11 players from the Universitario de Deportes. This does not mean that they will call everyone, but there will be a significant number of people called up to the cream club. Those who will from the ‘U’ “Training is being started in Videna from Wednesday the 13th,” journalist Gustavo Peralta said on his social networks.