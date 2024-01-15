Jorge Masvidal on Ilya Topuria: “This is Latin pride”

Jorge Masvidal is one of the great faces of Hispanic MMA, And one of the most talked about media personalities in the UFC in recent times. Of Cuban father and Peruvian mother, his appearance in Miami Street Fights led to his entry into the company It was a complete earthquake.

after Over 10 years as a UFC fighter, Masvidal has mastered the ability to voice his opinions About rising fighters, and more If you have trained with him as is the case with Ilya Topuria. A man from Miami went to Climent Club in Alicante on a trip to spain and was fortunate enough to see the work of The new featherweight champion is closer.

last Monday, Masvidal talked about what Topuria accomplished in an interview On the UFC: “Alexander Volkanovski is one of the best, if not the best, at 145 pounds. He can do everything in the cage. “If Ilya went out there and could do what she did, it’s scary, really scary.”

Masvidal predicts a brilliant career for Topuria

“You have to realize how small that kid is. He has no history of war or physical abuse. He is perfect, He is brand new. she’s got the looks, she’s got the talent“He is a threat to the rest of the division,” Masvidal said. About your professional colleagues.

The former UFC BMF champion also explained what this victory means to the Spaniard. On adoption in the Latin world: “It makes me feel very proud that another Latina can have the belt. I’m looking forward to seeing what’s next for him, he has the potential to stand out even more in his division.”

UFC arrives in Spain

Masvidal also addressed the hot topic of the UFC landing an event in Spain. The 39-year-old former fighter explained his appearance at the event: “I will go 100%. To be there with my Latin people, to live history. “I would love to be a part of it, it’s Latin history above all else.”