Jose Leon Asensio, former president of National Brewery and Leon Jimenes Group, passes away

This Monday, prominent Dominican businessman José Augusto César León Asensio, who was president of the León Jiménez Group, Cervecería Nacional Dominicana and Cervecería Bohemia, died at the age of 90.

Leon Asensio was a marketer by profession. However, he became famous in the business sector, as he, together with his family (his father and brothers), was engaged in the production of products such as tobacco, cigarettes, rum and beer.

Years ago, during an exclusive interview with Listin Diario, Leon explained that two solid principles have prevailed in his family: Act politely and treat others fairlyRespecting the laws.

León Asensio was a patron of sports, arts and ecology in the Dominican Republic.

beliefs

During his lifetime he was the subject of significant recognitions, including: the Philip Morris Incorporated Silver Ring in 1978; the Julian Barceló Award from the Association of Sports Writers as a sports promoter in 1986; Award for Excellence in Marketing, presented by COLAM in 1989; Order of Merit Duarte, Sánchez y Mella, Grand Officer rank, awarded with others in 1993.