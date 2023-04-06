José Múcio makes sequence of events to bring Government and Military closer together

By Ricardo Antunes — Defense Minister José Múcio is due to attend the promotion ceremony for officers of the three Forces at the Planalto Palace this Tuesday (April 4), which symbolizes the military’s commitment to the Force’s tradition and investiture as military chief . The presence of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has not yet been confirmed.

On Wednesday (April 5), the headquarters of the Executive should host an Army event, and José Múcio will be present again. The lunch this Monday (April 3), which was part of the government’s attempt to get closer to the Armed Forces, was canceled by President Lula, but the expectation is that it will be rescheduled for Wednesday.

José Múcio has played an important role in the government’s relationship with the Armed Forces, especially after the friction caused by the invasions on January 8, when President Lula stated that “many people” from the Armed Forces were “conniving” with the invasion of the Three Powers. Since then, the defense minister has worked to improve communication and cooperation between the government and the military.

The promotion ceremony for officers from the three Forces is held three times a year and marks the beginning of President Lula’s new term. The handing over of swords to new generals is an important moment in the military’s career, symbolizing their commitment to the Force’s tradition and hierarchy.

CONFIRMED

The publication of the article “Surubão de Noronha – Parte II”, by journalist José Brito, in Antagonista, confirms the various denunciations that the blog has been making for some months. Irregularities and scams on the island go much deeper than initially thought, and involve businessmen, politicians, judges and prosecutors. All duly identified in the blog reports.

TURN

Viewed with distrust, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, became the “darling” of the market after presenting the new fiscal rule. Investors are waiting for the government’s next steps to assess whether the proposal is really sustainable, but they have welcomed the project that can raise between R$ 100 and R$ 150 billion reais to zero the deficit next year.

AWAITING

Congress is waiting for the text of the bill to learn details of the proposal and propose improvements, and parliamentarians are more curious about the remedial measures promised by the minister to end tax “jabutis”, that is, tax exemptions granted to large companies.

LEAK

The presenter José Luiz Datena accused “scoundrels” for the leak of a video where he talks with Guilherme Boulos about the possibility of composing a ticket for the city of São Paulo. In the video, Datena asks Boulos to “face the PT” and join him in the electoral race, including as head of the ticket.

IN SIGHT

The Federal Police are investigating a trip by former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres to Bahia, before the second round of the 2022 presidential elections. According to PF investigators, Torres pressured the PF and the Federal Highway Police (PRF) to interrupt the flow of voters in the region in order to jeopardize the election of PT Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Bahia is one of the states where President Lula has the highest number of votes.

THE ACCUSED

Donald Trump has just arrived in New York to appear in court this Tuesday (4), at his prosecution hearing related to the payment of money to a porn actress before the 2016 election. Trump will be indicted and photographed in downtown court of Manhattan and his lawyers said he will plead not guilty. The specific charges have not yet been released.

SECURITY

NYPD has beefed up security in Manhattan as demonstrations are expected. Trump plans to return to Florida after the hearing. The charge stems from an investigation led by Manhattan Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

BIRD

McDonald’s is temporarily closing its US offices and plans to lay off corporate employees as part of a restructuring. It is not yet known how many employees will be fired, but the company should announce important decisions soon. The measure is part of the new business strategy disclosed in January, which provided for reviewing corporate personnel levels. Employees were instructed to work from home and cancel meetings with suppliers that would take place at headquarters.

HOW ABOUT A SAMBA?

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso, chose a concert by the singer Chico Buarque as his first social outing after the death of his wife and three recent abdominal surgeries. His children accompanied him at the presentation in São Paulo, where the minister praised Chico Buarque as “the best version of Brazil”.

HOMAGE

The Legislative Assembly of Pernambuco held this Monday (3) a solemn session in celebration of the Institution’s 188th anniversary, with a tribute to the oldest employees of the House, a presentation by the Coral Vozes de Pernambuco, formed by Alepe employees, and a show with the band Virtuosos Pernambucanos by Maestro Spok. The event was promoted by the General Superintendence.

AWARD

The singer is currently touring the country with “Qual Tal Um Samba?” and will receive the Camões Prize in Portugal, on April 25, coinciding with the anniversary of the Carnation Revolution.

FAN

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine recognized a Brazilian fan during a series of shows in Las Vegas and granted him a free pass to all the band’s shows in the city until August. Renato Bodeman, a 37-year-old graphic designer who lives in Texas, USA, had already participated in five shows of the band in Las Vegas since March. Thanks to his animation, Adam Levine began to recognize him and publicly thanked him for his affection.

PHOTO OF THE DAY