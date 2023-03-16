Josedeodo explains how you can beat China and Korea

Josedeodo starred in the first chapter of the NickDaboom interview podcast and talked about a little bit of everything.

Brandon «Josedeodo» Villegas, a jungler for Estral Esports, told of his experience playing with LCK and LPL teams in the first chapter of BoomCast, the new NickDaboom podcast. Nick explained that, from other interviews, he came to the conclusion that the Chinese and Korean League of Legends teams can be beaten, but it would not be due to a mechanical issue, but rather a mental problem.

Josedeodo agreed and gave as an example the game that faced LGD, a Chinese team, in Worlds 2020 when he played in Rainbow7: «It crossed my mind to say: ‘I didn’t come here to lose’. In a teamfight in the dragon I died and if we lost we were already out. Then I started to shut everything up and we went back to being R7. I played lousy with Nidalee, but in my head I had that we couldn’t lose. I saw them make mistakes and I knew that you could win.”

He also added that it is important how you are on the day of the confrontation. “Korean teams are not that superior. They do shit to you because they take small advantages from you, they punish you for small things and that creates the advantage of snowball. But if those factors are not there, you can compete with them, “explained the 2020 Clausura champion of the LLA.

Something key that Josedeodo highlighted about the mentality of that R7 that gave the stature in Worlds 2020 of League of Legends was confidence. «My mentality was that if we got to the World Cup it was for a reason. If we lose, we lose, but let’s play something. We had nothing to lose,” he explained.

At another point in the interview, Nick asked him how he felt after his return from the LCS to the LLA, since the public saw it as a setback. “I understand the perspective of the people. I feel that when I return to Latam I am doing what he did in North America and even better. Growth never stops,” explained the native of the city of Hurlingham. He does not think that he plays worse for being in a worse league: «With Estral we fight against NA and for me they are bad at times. Get us games. We seek to be better than everyone.”

