Josedeodo questioned his continuity as a player

Latin America alert! Estral was not only cut from the LLA, but he could also lose Josedeodo, his star jungler.

Josedeodo surprised the Latin American League of Legends community with his statement after the elimination of Estral Esports. «I don’t know if I’m going to play the next splitI think I’m very overloaded,” said the Argentine in an interview conducted by ESPN.

Read also: LLA: Movistar R7 leaves Estral out and gets into the final

With Josedeodo at the helm, Estral had put together a roster to take the LLA title for the first time in its young history. But in the semifinals of the Apertura tournament he collided with a Rainbow7 who vastly beat him during the best of five (Bo5) series. The jungler was self-critical of himself and he continued to explain his possible departure: «It’s not so much because we have done badly, I feel that I am having bad results and I am not playing as well as before. I’m going to see what I do, I have to think ».

Apparently this is not something new, but he has been meditating on it for a while. «Obviously, when hot, everyone can say what they want, but I had already thought about it a lot and I feel that, perhaps, it is the best for me. Today, I honestly don’t know what will happen, but I do need a break mentally or capable in the same offseason, we’ll see, ”he concluded about his near future.

Josedeodo was the main reason why the audience of the Latin American League grew this 2023 compared to the last two years. After his great performance at Worlds 2020 and his arrival in the LCS in 2021, he alone generated a large fanbase that supported him unconditionally. But it also generated a counter wave of users on networks who, among other things, call it “overrated.” So, whether they are jungle fans or haters, a lot of people were looking forward to Estral’s match of the week with the goal of seeing it succeed or fail. No doubt this added an extra spice to the league.

LLA without Josededo = 7,000 viewers

LLA with Josedeodo = 38,000 viewers

Data kills story. – Gonzalo Garcia (@FG_GonzO) January 24, 2023

What will become of the LLA without Josedeodo? Should Riot Games take action on the matter to convince the Argentine to stay in the league?