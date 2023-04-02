Josh Brolin says he still owes Jonah Hex an apology

In an interview with Variety, josh brolin said he feels he still owes an apology for Jonah Hex, the DC comic adaptation that has become a critical and public fiasco.

The actor said he had a role far beyond just starring in the project. He was also an important behind-the-scenes figure, helping to get the film off the ground.

“It wasn’t successful creatively or financially. Everyone knows how I feel about Jonah Hex. But perhaps the biggest problem was the rush to hire a director. Jeff Robinov, who I’m still close with, was running Warner Bros. at the time, and he said to me, ‘You need to find a director within the next two weeks, or we’re going to cancel this thing.’ Then I met with Jimmy Hayward, who is a smart guy, but it just didn’t seem right. He was excited, but he didn’t have the necessary experience and he wasn’t being as serious as I think anyone should be. Instead, he just liked to party.”

“I brought in Megan Fox, who I thought was perfect for that role. Maybe she wasn’t the best actress, but for that character? There wasn’t a better choice. And Michael Fassbender? One of the best actors today. We asked John Malkovich to do it for a third of his asking salary, and he accepted. Jesus, I still owe these people an apology. Even Michael Shannon was in it, but it ended up being cut. We had good intentions, but we made a big mistake with the director. Not that I’m putting all the blame on him, because it was my choice. A bad choice I made.”

Read more about Jonah Hex:

Jonah Woodson Hex is a bounty hunter, known especially for the disfigurement on the right side of his face, which leads him to isolate himself from people. He wears a uniform of Confederate soldiers, defeated in the American Civil War, making him even more distasteful to the victors of the war, his northern countrymen.

Hex has a cynical demeanor, similar to the Gunslinger With No Name, while his look is reminiscent of Josey Wales, both played by Clint Eastwood.

The anti-hero is fighting alcoholism and has traveled across America (including Latin America) and even arrived in China, got married and had a child. He was disfigured by an Apache chief, who used a red-hot hatchet to make “The mark of the devil” on his face. This was a punishment for Jonah breaking Apache Law and using a weapon other than the one allowed in a fight (he stabbed his opponent, when tribe law only allowed the use of the hatchet).

According to this Apache, this was only done on one side of his face to show everyone who met him that he was a dubious person, half good and half evil.