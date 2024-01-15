Josh Cavallo’s emotional marriage proposal, the first active professional footballer to say he is gay

Josh Cavallo and Leighton Morrell on the Adelaide United field (Photo: @joshua.cavallo)

With his left knee on the ground, Australian footballer Josh CavalloWho said through an emotional video in 2021 that he is gay. He proposed to his boyfriend on the grass from the stadium Adelaide United Football Club, “Coming soon, husband and wife,” the player wrote on his Instagram account with a series of photos showing the moment of the formal proposal as well as the delivery of the engagement ring and a photo of the future couple holding hands .

The 24-year-old left back thanked the same publication for the “unlimited support” that the club has given him since he decided to make his sexual orientation public and thus become the club’s best-selling club. One of the few active players to announce that he is gay, “You provided me with a safe space in football that I never dreamed was possible, and you encouraged me to live authentically every day of my life. It felt right to share this special moment on the field where it all began.”Josh commented.

towards my partner, Leighton Morrellalso shared the images on her social networks with another heartfelt message. “My life has become so much brighter, of course I said yes.”, he has written. In October 2021, the player said he felt “liberated” after sharing his sexual preferences through a video, which received applause and support from teammates and sports stars. In an interview with the site attitudeThe Australian native said he wants to be a reference for future generations: “My main goal is to be a voice that is heard loud and clear So that everyone can be accepted. “This is just the beginning of my fight.”

The ring on Leighton’s hand after accepting the proposal (Photo: @joshua.cavallo)

Since Cavallo made this move, two other active professional players have decided to reveal their sexual orientation: English jake danielsWho plays for Bradford in the Northern England League, and will play for Czech in February 2023 jacob junkto, player for Cagliari of the Italian Serie A. before this Thomas HitzlspergerThe former German player of Aston Villa, Stuttgart, Lazio, West Ham, Wolfsburg and Everton was the most prominent footballer to admit his homosexuality, but he did so in 2013, a year after his retirement.

It is worth remembering that the first professional footballer to say that he was gay while active was a British Justin FashanuIn 1990, and its tragic story repeated around the world He was never accepted in the stadiums and committed suicide in 1998. In recent years There were many athletes who decided to “come out of the closet”., The most resonant case was Tom Daly Young American diver who won gold in the 10 meter springboard synchronized diving at Tokyo 2020.

With information from EFE