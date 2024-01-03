Journalist Jennifer Wolfe passes away. local

Inter News Service agency reported that Puerto Rico journalist and writer Jennifer Wolfe died today in Spain.
According to her relatives, since 2018, Jennifer lived in Madrid with her life partner Joseph Laws. They indicated, “During the past year she fought with courage and hope against the metastatic cancer that left her with no other treatment options in recent months.”
Precisely, her fellow journalist Daisy Sanchez expressed on her social networks: “Jennifer Wolfe, another colleague who is leaving us because of cancer. rest in peace”.
Jennifer Wolf began working at Wapa TV in the 1980s and was assigned to numerous international coverages. In this image a coverage in Havana, Cuba.
He distinguished himself for his coverage of so-called hard news and his toughness as an interviewer.
He was also known for his investigative reporting.
He traveled to Somalia in the 1980s with photojournalist Daniel Martínez to report Capital of Hunger. He spent 3 weeks in combat planes and in an area far away from all communities.
He also traveled to Bolivia with photojournalist Gadiel Lasalle to create the investigative series “Tras la Ruta de la Coca”.
Together with LaSalle, they entered the Bolivian jungle under dangerous and inaccessible conditions.
On that adventure into the Bolivian jungle he interviewed a young Evo Morales, the leader of coke producers and who decades later would become his country’s president.
She has always been active in her journalistic work and has received the respect and admiration of her audiences.
During his years in journalism, he received important awards for the excellence of his investigative work, coverage and interviews.
Rest in peace, Jennifer Wolf.
During his extensive career as a television reporter, he worked at Wapa TV.
The communicator graduated from the University of Puerto Rico with a doctorate in history and published his thesis in 2022. He also graduated from Duke University with a dual bachelor’s degree in History and Latin American Studies.
Her relatives said, “Jennifer’s body will be cremated in Madrid and, at the appropriate time, a memorial activity in her name will be announced in San Juan, Puerto Rico.”