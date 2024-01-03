Journalist Jennifer Wolfe passes away. local

Inter News Service agency reported that Puerto Rico journalist and writer Jennifer Wolfe died today in Spain.

According to her relatives, since 2018, Jennifer lived in Madrid with her life partner Joseph Laws. They indicated, “During the past year she fought with courage and hope against the metastatic cancer that left her with no other treatment options in recent months.”

Precisely, her fellow journalist Daisy Sanchez expressed on her social networks: “Jennifer Wolfe, another colleague who is leaving us because of cancer. rest in peace”.

During his extensive career as a television reporter, he worked at Wapa TV.

The communicator graduated from the University of Puerto Rico with a doctorate in history and published his thesis in 2022. He also graduated from Duke University with a dual bachelor’s degree in History and Latin American Studies.

Her relatives said, “Jennifer’s body will be cremated in Madrid and, at the appropriate time, a memorial activity in her name will be announced in San Juan, Puerto Rico.”