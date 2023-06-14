Journalist Lubna Khalkhali not allowed to wear headscarf for VRT NWS: “The agreement was made with good advice”

In an Instagram video by the editors of Vranckx about influencers portraying Syria as the ultimate vacation destination, Lubna Khalkhali can suddenly be seen without her famous headscarf. VRT journalists confirm with StampMedia that company policy does not allow this.

Lubna Khalkhali, who appeared in the Instagram video without a headscarf, confirmed to youth media agency Stampmedia that wearing a headscarf is not allowed as per VRT NWS policy. VRT spokeswoman Barbara Callier provides more details on that policy. “In line with the provisions of its Theology and Management Agreement and the Media Decree, the VRT calls on NWS employees to adopt a neutral attitude when performing public roles, such as in the Journal, De Afspräck’s presentation or in online videos. This means , among other things, they do not wear religious symbols such as crosses or headscarves during such a presentation.

“In all other programmes, outside of the news and interpretation context, a religious symbol is acceptable,” the spokesperson continues. “For example, Lubna Khalkhali has VRT Max series shero Presented and she was wearing her headscarf. Not during public assignments for VRT NWS. This agreement was made after good consultation. In her personal life, Lubna often wears a headscarf, sometimes not. It is related to his personal freedom.

Katia Seghers, a Vooruit politician and former member of the Flemish Parliament’s media committee, responded to VRT’s answer: “I think we have big problems in our society, whether someone wears a headscarf or not. I don’t understand why we should Why still have to deal with such things?”

“Very important”

“If VRT advocates for diversity in its management agreement, I think Lubna should be allowed to wear a headscarf if it is part of her identity. After all, what matters is what she does, not whether. what she wears. Over time, our society has to evolve and it shouldn’t matter whether a journalist wears a headscarf or not,” Segars concluded.

In the comments under the Instagram video, someone says that it is a pity that Khalkhali “gave in (VRT’s policy, version) to this.” The journalist shrugged off that comment by saying that he had made a decision for himself. “Trust me, it wasn’t easy. But I think it’s so important to let those stories and silenced voices be heard.”

