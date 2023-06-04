JPL Player of the Season – Professional Soccer Player of the Season – Nominees

The Pro League has announced three candidates for the Jupiler Pro League Player of the Season. All players from the eighteen clubs in the Jupiler Pro League voted. Three players came out with the maximum number of votes behind their names. Antwerp captain Toby Alderweireld fell right next to the podium after a vote from his fellow footballers.

three nominees – Victor Boniface (22 years) – Union – Teddy Teuma (29 years old) – Union – Mike Tracer (24 years old) – KRC Genk

Voting took place between 15 and 29 May, with the winner to be announced on Monday 5 June during the Pro League Awards Gala. Definitely not on the honors list: a player from Antwerp. With Toby Alderweireld, Jean Butez and Vincent Janssen the great old Of the three players who finished in the top ten, none made it to the podium. Club Brugge was unable to deliver a player in the top ten, KAA Gent did: top scorer Hugo Cuypers finished fifth. With three players in the top ten, including one in the last three, Genk has the strongest representation in the final result.

numbers 4 to 10 4. Toby Alderweireld – Antwerp 5. Hugo Cuypers – KAA Gent 6. Jean Butez – Antwerp 7. Vincent Janssen – Antwerp 8. Brian Hayen – KRC Genk 9. Joseph Paintsil – KRC Genk 10. Maxime de Cuyper – Westerlo

Last year, the then union player Denis Undav had won the trophy. None of the current three nominees are already on the honors list. Jan Selemans won the first edition of this referendum in 1984, which is organized by Pro League with Nieuwsblad as media partner.