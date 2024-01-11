Juan Soto and the Yankees reach record agreement and avoid salary arbitration

The Dominican player reached the highest salary in history as an arbitration-eligible player, breaking the figure set by Shohei Ohtani.

juan soto And his new team, new York Yankees, have reached an agreement that will prevent the Dominican outfielder from having to go into salary arbitration in his final year of eligibility. Salary according to the information made public so far juan soto It will be $31 million for the 2024 season, breaking the $30 million mark imposed by shohei ohtani For the 2023 season, he hinted Jeff Passan Of espn,

There has been talk since last year that Soto would re-mark the amount of money he is credited with his career in order to avoid salary arbitration. mlb,

soto, which arrived from San Diego Padres On the path to change, comes from the year he led big league Scored 132 points for the third time in his career in the walks department. He batted with an average of .275, including an on-base percentage (OBP) of .410 and a slugging percentage (SLG) of .519, which was good for a . OPS of .930 Additionally, he had personal bests in home runs with 35 and runs batted in with 109, while having the second most hits of his career with 156.

Juan Soto will begin his final year before free agency. espn digital

to do this Finished sixth in voting for the award most valuable Player of National Leaguehe won an award silver bat (third consecutive) and he was invited to his third star game In consecutive years.

news of agreement between Yankees And to do this The player’s contract extension after his current rookie contract expires is great news for the team’s aspirations. However, the player made it clear that any talks regarding a contract extension must be handled by his representative.

,They know where to call and who to talk to.” he said, referring to the agent scott boras, ,I’m just here to play baseball” said the Dominican during the press conference for his presentation with the group.