Juan Soto’s home run ignited spring training

The excitement of the best baseball in the world has arrived! meeting between Los Angeles Dodgers And San Diego Padres they start the celebration spring training mlb 2024, All the teams are getting ready to face the upcoming campaign, which will definitely bring a great performance for us like other teams. juan soto In this George M. Steinbrenner Fieldtraining venue new York Yankees,

The Bronx team’s practice field is a party full of day after day. Hundreds of fans flock to the venue in Tampa to admire its great personalities: juan soto, aaron judge, giancarlo stanton, gerrit cole And something else. On their part, they do not let him down by providing the best show possible. Earlier today, it was the Dominican who stunned the fans with a thunderous hit that flew past the opposite wall of the stadium.





Home run by Juan Soto at New York Yankees spring training

During a training session on February 22, Duane Underwood Jr. faced Quisquia’s powerful left-hander. Midway through the action, the right-hander left the ball a little high, with the outfielder taking advantage of the situation to blast it through the Tampa sky. The ball headed to left field and crossed the line, adding a new home run. “not official” till the count of 22 new York Yankees,

In photos released by journalists on social networks, it can be seen that among those who watched the home run in VIP status was the general manager brian cashman, Could it be that these hits help them add lakhs to the offer juan soto In upcoming free agency?

After the hit, the audience present, his teammates, and even Brian Cashman celebrated the play with applause. juan soto Projected to have 28 home runs, 84 RBI, 92 runs scored and an offensive line of .278/.418/.925 in 2024. baseball reference, Will he comply or will he have to force it?



