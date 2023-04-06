JuanSGuarnizo announces the date of El Hoyo, his new Minecraft event

three weeks ago JuanSGuarnizo made public his idea of ​​transferring The hole to a new event of Minecraft. Based on the successful Netflix film, nominated for a Goya and winner of the best film at the Sitges Festival 2019.

In The hole, an inmate wakes up in a strange vertical concrete prison, with no more exit or entrance than a gigantic hole in the center that connects all the levels, towards an indeterminate number of levels. They soon realize that an elevator full of food circulates through that hole… at least at first, because as it goes down, food becomes scarce.

This brings out the best and the worst in each one of them, as every day they randomly wake up on a different level of said prison. And that is the idea that the Colombian streamer wants to throw in Minecraft. But It is not a series, but a one-day event.

El Hoyo, by JuanSGuarnizo already has a release date

A very special edition of the classic JUANIQUILACOPA. But that will only last between 2 or 3 hours. What will make everything live with great intensity from the first minute to the last, as in the film by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia.

60 streamers will participate and the official list will be announced very soon, because although 85-90% have confirmed, there are still some undecided who could open the doors to other interested parties. For the rest, everything is more than proven, and the work of Euphonia Studios you will impress everyone again as usual.

An event that will take place in the afternoon-night of next Wednesday April 12, so we still have a week to prepare. Especially to those who have not yet seen the film, because in addition to enjoying it, they will arrive with a much richer context to this recreation in Minecraft.