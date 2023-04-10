JuanSGuarnizo’s Minecraft Hole: complete list of all event participants

TOAlthough it seems that the world has stopped with the Kings League InfoJobs and that much of the content of Twitch Hispanoamérica is based on it, the truth is that this is not the case. As usual, there are many streamers who continue to build their communities through a wide variety of games and series.

Even the owners of the competition continue to make a living outside of it, as has been the case with, for example, JuanSGuarnizo. So much so that the president of Annihilators has been presenting his new Minecraft series for some time: The Hole. What’s more, the 60 content creators who will participate in it have already been confirmed.

Today, at MARCA Gaming, we bring you the complete list with each and every one of them. And while it is true that some of the greatest are missing, the truth is that the final cast is full of streamers and creators of great importance, as well as some a little more ‘small’. Having said that, the complete list of participants of El Hoyo de JuanSGuarnizo is:

All the participants of El Hoyo de Minecraft by JuanSGuarnizo

Image of the participants. @JuanSGuarnizo

The complete list of all the streamers who will participate in the series is as follows. And while it is true that there can always be a last-minute change, these are the creators that have already been confirmed by JuanSGuarnizo himself. Normally it would be maintained, unless someone cannot participate for last-minute reasons.