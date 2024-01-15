Juarez confirms the death of Diego ‘El Puma’ Chávez after a serious car accident

2024-02-14



mexican football player diego chavez collins His last team ‘Bravos’ reported that he died this Wednesday in a car accident in Ciudad Juárez at the age of 28. juarez ,

According to local press reports, diego chavez He was driving his car at excessive speed on a local avenue and collided with a median.

The Border team confirmed on its social networks, “With great sadness we inform the entire FC Juárez community that our player Diego the ‘Puma’ Chávez died in a car accident this morning, February 14.”

The car overturned after hitting a billboard and a pole. The football player died instantly, according to officials’ reports.

Liga MX And the clubs that made it up expressed their condolences during the afternoon.

diego chavezPlays as an attacking midfielder, made his first-class debut in 2015 veracruz, He also played for Rayos Del Necaxa and the devil of Toluca, Since the Apertura-2023 tournament he has played for juarez,

there were stages with him abroad salamanca Spain’s third division with K and CCarlos A. Mannucci Of the maximum circuit of Peru.