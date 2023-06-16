Jubilee Concert Pop Choir Pop4U | All news from Enkhuizen

Westwood-pop singer Pop4U was founded twenty years ago by Frank Coke. After fifteen years, John van der Schaaf took over the baton. During this jubilee concert, the most beautiful songs of the time and the new repertoire (conducted by John van der Schaaf) will be performed with Frank Kok. Mixture of old and new.

Think choral arrangements by Queen, Sting, Adele, De Dijk, Nena, etc. All under the musical accompaniment of Carin Wegener (piano), Frank Ruiter (drums) and Ton Boon (bass guitar). During the concerts a guest appearance is made by a guitarist (Ivar Ejlikhuizen). In addition, by guest appearances; Percussion group Hugkarspiel A spirited group of drummers of about fifteen people led by Leon Gouda. They play a wide variety of music which has a lot of entertainment element in it. Voice over is also provided. A close harmony collective of three men from West Friesland. What makes the band unique is that they bring pop classics to life in an ultimate ‘unplugged’ version. Only the ‘bare’ base of the song remains, with only guitars and simple percussion.

Information

Tickets are on sale through the website of the Dorpshuis de Schalm, where the concert will also take place on 17 June. Tickets 10 Euro. Start at 20:00.