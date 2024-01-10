Judas Gut: How to use this plant that will help you with hair fall, pimples and other problems

Mexico is one of the countries with the most biodiversity in the world and, in addition, it also has great ancestral knowledge. So much so that scientists and experts often investigate the plants that are used traditional medicinel To relieve conditions. That’s why here we tell you what juda gut And how using this plant can improve your quality of life.

According to the Digital Library of Traditional Mexican Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) This plant is scientifically called Cissus sisioides L. and popularly known as fix everything one of two Judas gut.

It is a woody vine that usually climbs trees, its leaves are heart-shaped and the flowers are green or yellow-green. As far as the fruits are concerned, they are spherical and black in color when ripe.

(National Commission for the Development of Indigenous Peoples. Nacho Lopez Photo Library)

According to the same UNAM special file, this plant is used for various purposes in states such as Veracruz, Tabasco, Morelos and Guerrero and here we tell you.

hair fall : The stem can be cooked as a decoction

anti inflammatory : A soap is made and fresh leaves are ground to apply on the swelling. To reduce swelling, you can also place lightly roasted leaves on the wound.

Cereal: The leaves are cooked on a grate or over embers, squeezed over the grain until it bursts and pus comes out. The leaves can be dissolved in alcohol and applied to the pimples as needed.

stomach pain : In case of stomach swelling due to overeating, boil this plant along with the herbs all at once. It can be swallowed or placed as a suppository.

ear ache: The juice of rubbed leaves is used.

The Maximum House of Studies states that “It has been shown that the leaves, stems and roots have a depressant effect on the central nervous system.”