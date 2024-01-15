Jude Bellingham calls two-match ban ‘ridiculous’

The RFEF Disciplinary Committee sanctioned Jude Bellingham with an expulsion against Valencia after a heated argument with the referee.

Madrid – Real Madrid’s English midfielder Jude Bellingham said it was “ridiculous” to be handed a two-game penalty for the red card he received at the Mestalla, as he angrily protested towards referee Gil Manzano and claimed it was a ” “Fucking goal”. “Action that was not acceptable to spoil the ending of the game.

Bellingham also acknowledged that he must be responsible for his actions. EPA

“It’s difficult to say anything because the investigation is ongoing and the resources are ongoing, what happened, what happened with the referee and his decision to blow the whistle. We all know what happened. We have to remember he is human but I “I am also human. They should use a little more common sense to evaluate my actions because I didn’t say anything offensive, I just behaved the same way as my peers,” he said.

“Sometimes I think that because I’m new, they want to set an example with me. I handle it well because at the end of the day I have to be responsible for my actions and I don’t have to let them expel me.” “I think the club can reach an agreement with his appeal because there are two games so it’s a bit ridiculous, but if I have to do my part I will support the team from the stands.”