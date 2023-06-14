Judge Must Intervene in Kevin Costner’s Divorce and Four More Star Divorce Drama Show

Kevin Costner went to court to oust his ex-wife. The Oscar winner is by no means the only star to have ended up in a messy divorce. Five bombshell break-ups in a row.

Kevin Costner: 1.3 million euros poorer and Christine still hasn’t packed her bags

When fashion designer Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from her husband last month after eighteen years of marriage, bodyguardActor Kevin Costner, a confrontational divorce seemed far away. The two filed for joint custody of their three children. But six weeks later, Costner is now filing in court to oust his ex. Her home, i.e. as per her prenuptial agreement. Costner even claims that he has already given his ex-wife no less than 1.3 million euros, from which she can look for a new home. In addition, he is ready to contribute 28,000 Euros per month for the rented house. Divorce is an expensive business for Costner. When he broke up with his high school sweetheart, Cindy Silva, in 1994, he was $80 million poorer.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from mess in bed to cut fingers

Still fresh in memory: The ‘mud fight’ between ex-boyfriends Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. After six years of relationship, the star actors got married in 2015. That same year, she consulted a relationship therapist, and a year later they were divorced. During a lengthy court case, they accused each other of domestic violence, drug use, and promiscuous acts. For example, Heard may have defecated on Depp’s bed (her version: the culprit was their dog Boo, who had eaten Depp’s cannabis stash) and Depp cut his own fingers in a jealous rage fueled by drugs and delusions. Will (his version: his finger was severely damaged) was injured when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him, although he is said to have defaced a mirror with his bloodied finger). Conclusion: Herd must pay her the former 15 million euros, she will again receive 2 million from him. Are We Finally Closing the Depp-Herd Book? Not at all, a film about the two is in the works.

Seven years later, the legal battle over ‘Brangelina’ still drags on

American magazine with over 10,000 words, filling almost twenty A4 pages Vanity Fair This month to deconstruct the legal tussle surrounding former lovers Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s French winery Château Miraval. Because the fighting continues nearly seven years after their Hollywood marriage ended. She sold her shares in the winery because she wanted to get rid of ‘a company that revolved around wine’. This is probably a reference to an incident in 2016, when a drunken Pitt allegedly got into a fight with one of his children on an airplane. He asked the judge two weeks ago to reverse the sale: According to the actor, he would have the sole right to take half of the winery. His custody case is still ongoing; The eldest three children are now of age. Overall nothing less than a tragedy, concludes the ‘threads around the family’.

Jan Smit and Yolanthe Kabau: Everything’s Gone!

It has already been fourteen years, but the interview given by Gerda Smit, the mother of the folk singer Jan Smit, revealed what she found in the house – rather: what was missing – after the split between her son and the actress Yolanthe Kabau, still Legendary in the world of showbiz. Here they are: bedspreads, rabbit fur, napkins, blender, juicer, coat rack, plaids, blanket chest, etagers, candlesticks, crystal, table runner, kitchen roll, complete 24-piece service, cheese platter, duvets’ That Maxima and Willem— Alexander also had ‘, towels and ten guest towels. “They’re gone too. Everything’s gone!” As far as we know, it ended with a blowout: Yolanthe’s manager said things were fairly divided, and Radio 538 listeners expressed concern about poor January. Collected goods for

Battle Ax Between Lil Klein And Jamie Way Is Far From Being Buried

While guest towels and rabbit fur suddenly went missing at the Smit house, reality star Jaimie Vause took off with three very expensive watches, a PlayStation controller and a toaster after breaking up with her fiancé and rapper Lil Klein. Vays ended the relationship early last year. In February, photos were leaked that showed the rapper clutching Vause’s head between a car door. She reported the abuse and, when she left the canal house in Amsterdam, left a note next to him with the text ‘Go to hell’ with a knife. The investigation is still going on in this matter. It is unlikely that there will ever be a reconciliation between the ruffs. in tv show hunting season Vays made lewd jokes. She called an unidentified ex “a bastard” and, in the backseat of a cramped getaway car, remarked that she had “trapped before.”

