Judge rules on Luis Arraez’s salary at Miami Marlins

louis erez He was one of the main figures in the great season of miami marlins In 2023. Florida team qualified post season As one of three wild cards. arrived in venezuela off season before minnesota twins, His compatriots were involved in the change pablo lopez,

This was his best year. In 2023, he gave up an offensive line of .354/.393/.469 (AVG/OBP/SLG). This time too he was the leader of the batsmen National League, So, he won champion bat For the second consecutive season. He achieved this feat in 2022 American League with minnesota,





He had 203 hits with 30 doubles, three triples and 10 extra-base hits in 574 at-bats. He scored 69 and scored 71 runs. He scored 35 runs and was out only 34 times. attended the all star game For the second consecutive year. Furthermore, he received votes and was ranked eighth mvp, he won silver bat,

Luis Arraez salary with Miami Marlins in MLB 2024

on january 11th deadline Building consensus between players and teams. louis erez And miami marlins They could not avoid arbitration. The team offered 10.6 million dollars Whereas Venezuelan infielder He asked for 12. There was a difference of Rs 14 lakh between the two figures.

On the afternoon of this February 14, El Extrabase journalist, Daniel Álvarez, reported on his X account that miami marlins won the arbitration case louis erez, Thus, the champion of 2022 and 2023 will be Bat Salary $10.6 million in 2024,

so, louis erez get personal salary record, his previous mark was 6.1 million through its first process of to mediate, Therefore, this is the first time in his career that he has crossed the figure of eight. $10 million in Major League,

In miami marlins, josh bell Have higher salary. North American first baseman will enter 16.5 million, Avicel Garcia I am also up 1.2 million,