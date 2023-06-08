Judith Vermeulen and Gerben Morsink win CSI Twenty on day one

By: William Phifer9 hours ago



📌 Gesteren – Judith Vermeulen-Vetker won the section for five-year-olds at the KWPN Overijssel on Wednesday afternoon with the brown gelding Nino WV, born in Staal Wessels-Vetker.

With Nino WV (by Comme Il Faut) on the first day of the CSI Twenty, she was four hundredths of a second ahead of number two Regina Cupert, with the black-born mare Notre-Dame (by Ronaldo of Kantje), Joppy Cupert was born by Gelders city of Gesteren. Quidum de Revel). Dawn Willemsen rode the bay gelding Drake Z (by Dominator Z \ Connor x Castle) who tied with Borne’s breeder Rene Hesselink for third place.

Judith Vermeulen-Wettker with her five-year-old bay gelding Nino WV.



📸 Equestrian Twenty

Jessie Wiefrink came fourth with the black-brown mare Noble Amy (S.Comthago VDL\Montreal), bred by Klock in Hatem, owned by Bernadette Wiefrink and Bart Hasselbeke. In Langeswag w. Fifth place was taken by Arjan Brinkhoff with the brown mare Next Star (s. Impressive VDL\Niveau), a Brinkhoff breeding product.

four year olds

Of the clear combinations in the four-year-old horses, judges Jan Diepmann and Michel Premis had the most style points (26.2) for the black-brown stallion Ole LH (S. Pegasus van ‘t Rueterho), bred and owned by Were. Aan de Steg in Entr by Sander Gerink and Entrbruch.

Anouk Vos got exactly one point less with Paul Schockemöhle and Gestüt Lewitz’s brown horse Congeorge (v. Contragos). Joost Luttikhuis finished third with the black stallion Dom Perignon (s. Dominator Z\Glasgow vh Merelsnest (24.5).

Gerben Morsink’s first win

Gerben Morsink claimed victory in the first class of the CSI Twenty 2023 on Wednesday morning. With his brown five-year-old gray mare Christina Jade (by Cristalo), Morsink won over 1.10 m with two strides to spare. As one of the last starters, he set a time of 24.27 seconds on the second half of the course designed by Benjo Plagge.

Tice Rothsteig and the nine-year-old brown gelding Jethro-S (by Spartacus) were long expected to win, but eventually had to be content with second place in 24.73 seconds. Rothsteig also came fourth, with the six-year-old dark gray mare Moon BS (S. Emir R), behind Roderick van den Engh with the six-year-old gray gelding Bug Bunny Jade (Berlin). Fifth place went to Lisa Schroder with her thirteen-year-old gray mare Mama Mia Picobello Jade (by Mr Blue).

From Thursday, showjumping riders with a total of 512 horses in the international showjumping classes at Geesteren will compete on the grass field. In the second ring it is the turn of the dressage participants for three days.