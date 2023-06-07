Judith Vermeulen Wettker and Luciano Zandvliet win Gesteren on day one

With two national classes for young horses and over 1.10m, a kick-off was given at Gesteren for a week full of equestrian sport. Among the five-year-old horses it was Judith Vermeulen Wettker who won on Nino WV (by Comme il Faut). Luciano Zandvliet then won in the saddle of Ole Lah (by Pegase van ‘t Rutershof).

In the saddle of the four-year-old stallion Ole Lah, a son of Peges van ‘t Rutershof, it was Luciano Zandvliet who shot the lead bird. In this section, points were awarded for style, in which the two excelled. Anouk Vos was awarded silver for her round on the stallion Congeorge PS (by Conthargos). Third place was snatched by Joost Luttikhuis who also had a stallion under saddle, Dom Perignon SDW (by Dominator 2000Z).

At four o’clock we saw Kirsten van den Berg and the KWPN mare Oakie (by Casper DDH) followed by Ashley Spiele – Te Vierik with the stallion O’Neal TK (by Action Breaker).

Judith Vermeulen Vetker and Nino WV put their competition behind

The five-year-old horses were also judged on the basis of style. Here the medal went to Judith Vermeulen Wetker on the back of the gelding Nino WV (by Comme Il Faut). Regina Kappart sent the mare Notre-Dame (by Ronaldo of Kantje) to second place. Dawn Willemsen finished third with the gelding Drake Z (by Dominator 2000 Z).

Jesse Wiefrink took home the Noble Emmy (by Comthago VDL) in fourth place, ahead of Arjan Brinkhoff and Next Star (by Impressive VDL).

Gerben Morsink opens Gestren with win in 1.10m class

The first class was the class over 1.10 metres. Gerben Morsink took home her first win of the week with Kristina Jade (by Cristallo I) in the saddle. With a gap of almost half a second he overtook Tyus Rothsteig with the Jethro-S (by Spartacus) in second place. A difference of another half a second put Roderick Van Den Ngh and Bugs Bunny Z (by Berlin) in third place.

A difference of barely five hundredths meant that Rothsteig could not take another podium place, but Moon finished fourth on the BS (by Amir R). Lisa Schroder rounded out the top five in the saddle of Mama Mia Picobello Jade (s. Mr. Blue).

all results