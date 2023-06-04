Julia (24) from Groningen is the uncrowned queen of an often misunderstood subculture: show wrestling

Maybe we know Hulk Hogan from days past. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is that actor. Martial arts fans know Brock Lesnar. But Julia Suijkerbuijk from Groningen? Show the wrestler too! Sunday can be seen in Groningen.

She doesn’t know how old she was when she first saw the two wrestlers fighting. Two robust boys who went all out. He thought it was real. Julia Suijkerbuijk (24) from Groningen had nothing to do with it. Clean girl, good upbringing, no violence.

The spark struck when she was watching television in the living room in the middle of the night—a rebellious teenager. Two women were guests on an MTV program. Brie and Nikki Bella, The Bella Twins. Show the wrestler In English Pro wrestler. Julia saw him training in a video clip. Fly, kick, hit. She didn’t know that wrestling was a big show, but she knew: I wanted that too.

“It was like seeing two role models.”

Like an obsessed teenager, Julia searches online to find out all the work and other things the Bella twins have done. “I still had naive glasses on at the time, didn’t I. They can tell you a hundred times it’s not real, but I really fought that a good boy and a bad man , Or Good girl And dirty girl In fact, because I only saw those women.”

The spectacular magic of show wrestling has Julia Suijkerbuijk completely mesmerised. The public entertainment that traveled from European fairgrounds to the United States grew into a wildly popular multimillion-dollar industry there. In the Netherlands, show wrestling (or Pro Wrestling ) for decades underground ,

Sunday 4th June in Sukeruni area On Sunday, June 4, Julia Suijkerbuijk from Groningen will be one of the wrestlers during the live action wrestling show at Stadslab. leaves are still available.

“People’s first reaction is often: It’s fake. I don’t know if it’s because the Dutch are cool. I don’t want to tar people with the same brush. I think a lot of people still don’t understand that The goal is to put on a really entertaining, great show.”

‘it’s really great’

They’re like the show cycling criterium, the lap around the church after the Tour de France. The result is determined in the locker room. But the audience still needs to be entertained. Julia’s fire flared up inside. “I thought: How do they do that? I thought, This is great because these fights feel so real.”

She played netball, but became obsessed with show wrestling. I used to watch the show wrestling during my breakfast and at school I used to think all the time: I can watch it again later. And it was also an inspiration. Those women looked like their lives were in order. Ex: Nobody cares about me.

About five years ago he thought: I want this too. He discovered a Dutch organization, Pro Wrestling Holland, read that they held tryouts and devised a plan. What drove him to participate in such a tryout a year later. He wrote it down on a piece of paper which he hung on the wall of his bedroom.

she went to talk to the bookcase

my secret project I didn’t know anything about fitness, but I bought weights and exercised every day. He used to go for a run every morning. Measure my biceps and my leg muscles. tracking progress. ,

Oh yeah, and she started talking to the bookcase at home. A show wrestler must be able to act well, have a good conversation in order to believably argue with another. You need to be able to sell tickets with believable promo talk and occasionally play to an audience.

,,I used to talk to my dog ​​sometimes to practice. Nowadays I say things like this to my roommate: ‘Did you leave that toilet seat up again! I dare you, boy!’ And then he knows what time it is.”

development of ancient folk entertainment In 1873 Paris, a masked and brawny barbarian bursts into the boxing ring at a carnival. His name, simply: The Masked Wrestler. He Takes on any specter who dares to fight. But have those conflicts been fixed or not? This is the first known appearance by a professional wrestler. After more than 130 years, the spectacle of markets and fairs has evolved sports entertainment : Sports entertainment can be found everywhere on television and online, with muscles, acrobatic stunts and storylines. Spectacular (not harmless) fight with tables, barbed wire and ladders. A million dollar industry. During the peak years of immigration between 1890 and 1924, the United States flooded with Europeans. Simple popular entertainment grew rapidly in a land of limitless possibilities. Smaller regional wrestling promotions could be found throughout the United States around the 1930s and Pro Wrestling ‘ flew to Mexico, Japan, Australia and Great Britain. The 1980s saw definite success with the general (American) public. Vince McMahon, owner of world wrestling federation (Nowadays world Wrestling Entertainment , WWE) begins airing (partially on MTV) wrestling shows nationwide. He finds the ultimate audience favorite alongside the charismatic Hulk Hogan (gold moustache, blonde hair and bandana). The first edition of WrestleMania, a live supershow from New York’s Madison Square Garden in 1985, is a huge success. lawn Thanks for the help of stars like Mr. T., Cyndi Lauper and Muhammad Ali. In 2023, WWE is by far the biggest and most popular organization worldwide. In recent years, among other things, the company has been seduced by Saudi Arabian big money. Musicians, actors and major online influencers love to perform at live shows. Millionaire Donald Trump (then without political aspirations), actors Mickey Rourke and Johnny Knoxville, boxers Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson, and rapper Bad Bunny, among others, have already been written into the story. Big names in multidisciplinary MMA (Mixed Martial Arts, formerly just Cage Fighting) like Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey have found their second home here. Famous show wrestlers have in turn made a name for themselves in Hollywood in recent years as actors, often as muscular and/or superheroes. Like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (Jumanji, Fast and Furious, Black Adam), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers, Spectre) and john cena (Fast and Furious, The Suicide Squad) ,

His attempt at Wormerveer was nerve-racking. but Julia was admitted academy From Pro Wrestling Holland. There was humor in his promos. He was allowed to return weekly for training. fall safe, hold safe, drop kick , power slam , muscle acrobatics and drama. He learned the noble art of show wrestling. And it turns out to be a talent for her, although she still doesn’t think she’s good enough. “I can still improve myself in many areas.”

Two bruises, mom was not thrilled about it

The first week she found it awful, the first month she fought herself mentally, because it could all be so called ‘fake’, the injuries you take to fall and protect another, they actually come. ,,Your body really hurts all the time.’ He had already had several injuries and especially those two injuries, his mother was not very enthusiastic about it.

She befriended the others being coached, felt accepted and grew in confidence.

When she reached her new goal – performing at a live show – the brakes were off. I was sitting in the dressing room of a gym when I heard that I could participate. I was so happy that I enthusiastically told two complete strangers about my passion.”

life as a top athlete

That passion is to perform in the wrestling ring as often as possible in small halls and sports halls in the Netherlands. Gain experience, develop character, learn to play an audience. In the Netherlands there are often a few hundred people at most. wrestling show yet to come underground , But Julia lives like a top athlete. was the first woman to ‘graduate’ from academy From Pro Wrestling Holland.

She goes to the gym five times a week, does wrestling workouts around the country every week, reviews shows and discusses workouts with her coaches, studies videos of “opponents” (the more you get a The more you know about the other, the safer it is, ed.), don’t drink alcohol, get plenty of rest and eat healthy.

Somewhere in between, she remains busy with her studies. She doesn’t dare say what her next big goal is. “I want to put everything into it. And even then you have to be lucky. You should be booked. Don’t get hurt.” And then all of a sudden: ,,ha, and I want to win my match on Sunday in my own city That’s a goal too!”

She also wants to participate in more shows in general and especially abroad. She wants Pro Wrestling Promotion in the Netherlands. As the uncrowned queen of an often misunderstood subculture.