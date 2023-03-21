Julia Fox clarifies comments about her body

the ex of Kanye West, Julia Fox, clarified rumors that she is using Ozempic – Hollywood’s hot weight loss remedy – to keep her slim body. The actress slammed the irresponsible rumours, claiming she was always skinny and never needed to take her diabetic medication to stay in shape.

The medicine has caused controversy in the United States, because patients who really need it are unable to find it most of the time because people are injecting themselves to reach the ideal weight.

Julia said that she ‘would never take the medicine’, which is intended for people with diabetes, ‘because there are patients who really need it to live’:

“All these people are coming after me saying I take weight loss stuff – people are saying I’m taking Ozempic or whatever it is – I don’t and never have,” he told “Entertainment Tonight” on Sunday. , March 19th.

“I would never do that. There are diabetics who need it, ”she commented.

The 33-year-old actress has admitted in the past that she has had liposuction and Botox.

FAMILY PRISON

This week Julia Foxthe ex-girlfriend of Kanye West, returned to the news, this time not because of the rapper, but because of the arrests of his father Thomas Fox and his brother Christopher Fox. The two were arrested red-handed on their property, accused of manufacturing weapons and drugs, according to the newspaper “The New York Post”.

Christopher and Thomas were arrested on Wednesday morning (March 8) after authorities raided their home, where ghost guns (3D printed without serial numbers) and drug-making items were discovered.

The two also had a 3D printer in the house that they were using to print gun parts, according to authorities.

A representative for Julia said she had “no comment” on the discovery, mainly because she had no relationship with her family.

However, a source close to the actress told the newspaper “Daily Mail” that Julia “was not shocked” by the news.

“Julia and Christopher were raised by their unstable, abusive and unhinged father… She knew about her father and brother’s 3D printing and suspected drug use, but has no direct knowledge of this as she has no contact with either of them.” a friend.

“Thomas caused Julia a lot of emotional trauma that she will have to deal with for the rest of her life,” said the source, without giving details of the family conflicts.

“She is happy no one was hurt by her disgusting actions,” the insider concluded.

5 MINUTES OF FAME

While some sources claim that the ‘dating’ of Julia Fox It is Kanye West ended after the finalization of the alleged contract of employment, a source of the website Hollywood Life stated that, whatever it is, they ended their relationship well. And proof of this is that the 32-year-old actress continues to use the gifts that Ye gave her during their short courtship.

West and Julia started dating earlier this year, but the two broke up after six weeks together. A source close to Julia told the tabloid that Ye’s public protests against his ex-wife, kim kardashianand her new boyfriend, Pete Davidsonbrought this brief love story to an end.

But it looks like Fox doesn’t hold a grudge against the rapper, as this week she arrived in Milan, Italy, for Fashion Week wearing a blue puffer jacket from the Yeezy x GAP collection, which belongs to her ex, Kanye.

West first released the outfit in July 2021, and it has no zipper, buttons, brooches or pockets, and costs around $250. The actress paired the jacket with black leggings, a black blouse, and hoop earrings. silver and retro sunglasses. She also wore a purse made from recycled denim.

The star of the movie “Uncut Jewels” shared her look with her Instagram followers in an image posted on Stories. This isn’t the first time that Julia has worn Ye’s brand after their breakup, as on Feb. 14, she wore a blue coat by her ex-boyfriend’s brand.

Julia Fox continues to take advantage of all the publicity that her relationship with Kim Kardashian’s ex has given her. She was invited to Milan by Donatella Versace to show her new creations, and even lived with the stylist.

The two were captured talking during their meeting at Fashion Week.

A source commented, “Julia has nothing bad to say against Kanye. She understands that (her public relationship of hers) has helped her a lot in her career and she has been making the most of all of that.”

