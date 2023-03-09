Julia Roberts Films With George Clooney, Ranked

Certain stars tend to be drawn working together. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, and Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, just to name a few. However, one standout duo that really enjoyed working together and that audiences love to watch in movies is George Clooney It is Julia Roberts.

These are two of the biggest movie stars whose names can instantly draw a crowd. Both are Academy Award winners and still retain a certain level of star power, despite it having faded in an age where pre-existing franchises and characters are the draws of audiences. Though both had long and successful careers before they began collaborating in the early 21st century, the two have worked together on five films. Here they are, sorted.

5 money monster

money monster was a 2016 crime thriller directed by Jodi Foster and starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts in the lead role. Clooney played a financial television presenter, while Roberts guest starred as its producer, who is placed in a hostage situation when an investor takes control of the building. money monster received mixed reviews from critics despite the talent in front of and behind the camera. The movie was a hit despite taking in $93 million at the worldwide box office, though it’s likely the collaboration between the two stars that most people overlook.

4 Ticket to Paradise

Clooney and Roberts’ most recent collaboration was the 2022 romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, where the two play a divorced couple who decide to unite to prevent their daughter from marrying a man she just met during the summer after graduating from college. Over the course of the film, the two must not only come to terms with their daughter’s decision, but also begin to rekindle their feelings for each other.

Ticket to Paradise it might not be the most groundbreaking film for either actor, and it’s certainly the lightest collaboration in terms of tone. However, not only do the two have great chemistry, but they embrace their status as older, more mature stars and work very well in comedy.Ticket to Paradise it was a good return to adult romantic comedies at the box office and was a box office success grossing $168 million worldwide.

3 Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind is an interesting collaboration between George Clooney and Julia Roberts, as not only do the two co-star in the film together, but this film marks George Clooney’s first film as a director (although he certainly wasn’t the right person to helm a screenplay of Charlie Kaufman). The film tells the story of real-life game show host Chuck Barris, who claimed he was also a CIA agent, which the CIA denies.

Clooney filmed the movie shortly after Ocean’s Eleven, and this shows that he enjoyed working with Roberts so much that he cast her as one of the leads in his film. Confessions of a Dangerous Mind it was a critical success and not only solidified Clooney as a director, but also helped establish the long-standing working relationship between Clooney and Roberts.

two twelve of the ocean

the monitoring of ocean’s eleven, twelve of the oceanin the tradition of many sequels like The Great Muppet Caper It is National Lampoon European Holidays, takes the franchise out of the US and onto a global stage. In a nice contrast to the first film, where Roberts’ character Tess was essentially Danny’s end goal and prize, here she is part of the team, being the 12th member.

The film uses the funny real-world casting of Julia Roberts to have Tess in the film impersonate Julia Roberts in order to steal something, only to be accidentally sabotaged by Bruce Willis playing himself in the film and thinking he is talking to the real Julia. Roberts. . It’s a fun bit of meta-humor about the cast and a fine line that only a filmmaker like Steven Soderbergh and a star like Roberts can pull off. It is a pity that Roberts did not return to Ocean’s Thirteen.

1 ocean’s eleven

The first collaboration between George Clooney and Julia Roberts is still the best. ocean’s eleven was a remake of the classic 1960s Rat Pack film of the same name, updating the A-list stars of that film from Frank Sinatra to Hollywood’s biggest stars at the turn of the millennium. Clooney plays Danny Ocean, a thief who decides to rob three of the biggest casinos in Las Vegas with a team of thieves. It is later revealed that the three casinos he has chosen are all owned by the man who is dating his ex-wife Tess, played by Julia Roberts, and Danny’s true goal is to win his wife back.

Clooney and Roberts don’t share a scene together until halfway through the film, but when they do, they light up the movie, having great chemistry that feels lived-in and tinged with a hint of sadness as well as a spark of romance. A famous story from the production says that Clooney sent Roberts a card asking her to be in the film with a $20 bill, joking about the idea that Roberts would have been paid $20 million per film. Roberts agreed to be in the film and the rest is history as the two have now solidified a great working relationship that has delighted audiences for over twenty years.