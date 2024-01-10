Julian Araújo is out for four games due to expulsion against Tenerife

The Mexican headbutted his opponent’s face without even playing the ball, for which he was punished.

mexican Julian AraújoSafety of UD Las Palmas A four-game suspension was handed down for his ejection in the Round 32 match. copa del rey Against Teneriffe, for aggression against an opponent.

The sole disciplinary judge of non-professional competitions of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) approved this type of action. AraújoAccording to the referee’s report of the match, the ball was sent off for a head strike in the opponent’s face without being played, with Tenerife winning (2–0).

On the other end, valcano ray Requested change in league match times to suit matchday 21 las palmas, The event, which takes place on Saturday, January 20, is feeling “damaged” by the short rest it took after playing its Round of 16 matches copa del rey against him girona In MontiliviOn Wednesday the 17th.

Julián Araújo was ruled out for four games due to an ejection against Tenerife. getty images

From valcano ray They allege that playing at 9:30 pm on a Wednesday, with the possibility of matches being extended beyond midnight if there is extra time and penalties, is detrimental to them, as the minimum number of matches will not be played until 2:00 pm on Saturday. A 72-hour concussion period between matches in 2020 was agreed between the AFE and the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

“By playing these two matches with such a short time difference, we not only prevent the players from recovering but also put their own health at risk. For this reason we have appealed to the agents involved, the television platforms, the RFEF and the league. The game has been called upon to change.” time with palms And it will be transferred to Sunday,” he informed EFE from the Vallecano club.

He valcano ray He felt disadvantaged by this situation and also because on the two occasions in September and December when there was a league match during the week, they were “one of the least rested teams.”

match schedule copa del rey Does not affect the rest against Rayo gironaWhich is assigned its next league match at home on Sunday, January 21 starting at 9:00 PM IST. Seville.

Rayo Vallecano are not considering not traveling to Verona to play matches copa del rey On Wednesday the 17th against the Catalan team.