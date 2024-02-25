Julian Quinones orders Sepulveda off after US vs Cruz Azu

Mexico City , 02/25/2024 19:32:12





It’s very hot, this is how the conflict happens America and Cruz Azulaccording to day 8 of the tournament Completion 2024 of Liga MXA match in which the team won 1-0 andre jardin And there was a scuffle between the members of both the teams.

What happened between Quinones and Sepulveda?

In the discussion after the end of the game, Julian Quinones and Angel Sepulveda He starred in one of the most tense moments of the conflict, as the Azulcrema striker did not hesitate gag order to the element of Machine.

A video circulated on social networks showing a naturally developed Mexican football player. ‘Ignoring’ Sepulvedawhich he boasted about five titles Which they have won in Mexican football.



In the video – which also caused controversy due to his attitude Jonathan ‘Cabacita’ Rodriguez– You can see how they face each other sepulveda and Quinones, and as before he proudly shows the opponent the shield of C.blue rouge, Immediately, the Azulcrema attacker showed him his tattoo of Liga MX trophies.

Why was Cabecita Rodriguez criticized?

In the same clip you can see how cabecita rodriguezFormer Cruz Azul player and now also member of América sepulveda facesHe signals her with his hand to go and also pushes her, due to which she has to do so quinones Will push the celestial.