Julien Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) and Dylan van Baarle (Jumbo-Visma) back on track in Dauphiné

The selections for the Dauphiné are announced, and some interesting names emerge. For example, Julien Alaphilippe Soudal leads Quick-Step, while Dylan van Baarle returns to Jumbo-Visma after a broken shoulder.

Dylan van Baarle had an excellent start to the spring, with a win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. And that on his debut for Jumbo-Visma. But after that the luck of the Dutchman turned very bad. In Paris–Roubaix, Van Baarle was out with a broken shoulder, so he had not raced since early April. In recent weeks, van Baarle trained with several teammates, including Wout van Aert, in Spain’s Sierra Nevada in preparation for the Tour de France. The Dauphiné is seen as the ideal preparation race for the Tour de France, which Van Baarle usually rides in.

That is why Julien Alaphilippe also reverts to the Dauphin. The Soudal quick-step rider competed in his last race at the end of April with Liège-Bastogne-Liège. He will lead the selection in the Dauphiné. Maury VanSevenent also returns from surgery on her knee.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

The Dauphiné takes place from June 4 to 11.