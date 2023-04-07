Juliet’s feminist rival in the fight for Romeo’s heart – SEE

The classic tragic love story between Romeo and Juliet is known around the world – what few remember is that, before the romance began, the young flirt was in love with another woman. in the feature Rosalina, recently released on Star+, the drama gives way to romantic comedy to retell Shakespeare’s play through another point of view: that of Rosalina, who lost her boyfriend to her cousin, Juliet. Making fun of the conventions of the genre, such as the familiar love at first sight, the film is a modern adaptation to the molds of generation Z. In an interview with VEJA, Kaitlyn Dever, who gives life to the acid and feminist Rosalina, and Sean Teale, interpreter of Dário, a young man with whom the protagonist ends up falling in love, spoke of the reinvention of the most famous story of the Bard:

In Shakespeare’s original play, Rosalina briefly appears and then is forgotten by history. Did you know this character existed before you made the movie?

Kaitlyn Dever: I only knew it existed because I remember my sister telling me about Rosalina. I had read the play when I was 15 and then I had to read it Cheese and guava in high school years later. I definitely knew it existed, but I was so excited to bring it to life with a new perspective on Cheese and guava and really delve into that story in a fresh, new way.

Sean Teale: Yes. What I thought was really great is that it’s like we’ve punched a hole in the middle of the story and opened up a whole other universe on the other side of the most famous story of all time.

Rosalina is a young woman who does not accept the sexist conventions of the time. She, for example, dreams of becoming a cartographer. Do you think you have something in common with the character?

Kaitlyn Dever: As I played Rosalina, with each passing day I realized that we were alike in many ways. I admire her precisely for not accepting the conventions of the time. She really rejects all the gender restrictions that were placed on women in that period and I think that’s super admirable. Rosalina is a very determined person like me. We have so much in common that I felt like I was almost playing a higher version of myself.

Rosalina and Dario don’t fall in love right away. Do you think that, these days, the concept of love at first sight has fallen into disuse?

Sean Teale: Usually the person who appears to be unromantic in nature really is. And the person who is chasing this kind of romanticized version of love doesn’t really know her very well. Dario doesn’t fall in love with Rosalina at first sight. And neither did she for him. I think there’s something very special between the two, but Dario falls in love with Rosalina as he gets to know her. He’s not met on the kindest of terms when he first meets her.