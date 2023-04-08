Juliette, Madonna, Bruna Marquezine and more saw ‘Barbie’. Understand!

The week is very good for Seventh Art fans! We had the trailer for “Barbie”, one of those long awaited ones that nobody knows what to expect; The premiere of “Super Mario Bros.” and the first trailer for “Blue Beetle”.

Speaking of the latter, one of the film’s stars is Bruna Marquezine, and if you’ve been lost in recent events, a trend to become one of the characters from the most beloved doll in the world has taken over social networks, and among the highlights was actress, who became the Brazilian Barbie. Remember that to join in the fun, just access this link and let your imagination run wild!

Check out the best:

Cleo joined in the fun and said that “The missing Barbie has arrived”:

The King of Dogs, Gil do Vigoralso joined in the fun:

President and First Lady joking? Check!

The iconic and famous meme of Gretchen on the stairs also joined in the fun and became a Barbie:

Demi Lovato also set hers up and said, “That’s a rockstar”

Taylor Swift became multitasking Barbie:

And there was “California Gurls” yes! Katy Perry it’s Barbie Popstar:

And when you’re the Queen of Pop? Of course it couldn’t be left out:

The “Renaissance” diva embodied the doll in a super-combined look:

Juliette also joined the trend and became Barbie for a day!

And there will be Barbie Drag Queen yes!

TRAILER SHOCKED THE WORLD!

On the afternoon of Tuesday, April 4, Warner Bros. took advantage of the hype of the disclosure of the full and official cast of the feature “Barbie” and released the first full trailer of the feature, showing scenes in Barbieland and in the end she and Ken, or one of the Ken, departed towards the real world.

The film is scheduled for release in July of this year, the 20th, and has been leaving even the less enthusiastic excited about the farofa that the live action comedy starring Margot Robbie promises to be.

