Julio Camejo and the soap opera-worthy incident that forced him to start from scratch

More than 20 years ago Julio Camejo and his family faced one of the most painful and complicated moments, when his mother Gladys González – who had created the successful duet ‘Gladys y Antonio’ ​​with her husband on Cuban television – died. Was kidnapped. Group associated with the Colombian guerrilla.

“You never expect ‘ring ring’ and well, you already know everything they tell you and you know it depends on what you can do so that The person I loved most, my mother, returned home safely.”

At the time, the Cuban actor and his family were living in Cali, Colombia, when his mother was kidnapped for three weeks as part of the so-called ‘miracle fishing’, a tactic that some guerrilla groups used in those years. Used for extortion and get resources. Illegally.

Camejo started his career in acting. In 1999, she made her debut in the soap opera ‘Tabu’ produced by TVScene.

But his family was not rich and he had to sell everything he owned, paying the sum of about one million Mexican pesos for his mother’s release.

“We went bankrupt, then we moved to the neighborhood because everything was sold,” he recalled in an interview for the television program ‘De Primera Mano’.

The torment lasted for three weeks, until they found the money and Julio’s mother was released. The hostage takers were never arrested.

That moment was decisive for the life of Julio, who decided to move forward and build his future completely new.

“In the middle of a crisis the decision is yours, you can hide in a corner to cry and complain about what happened, or you can take the bull by the horns and reinvent yourself , can change, evolve and move forward.”

He along with his family decided to adopt the second option. Soon after that unfortunate incident, Julio moved to Mexico to study acting at the Artistic Education Center.

“We sat down one day and said ‘Okay, we’ve already cried and we’re at zero, but what do we have left?’ We have to move on, because each person has lived it in their own way very much within each person’s personality in the family, but what we were left with was to face it and move forward.”

The opportunity did not take long to come. Starting in 2000, he participated in soap operas such as ‘Primer Amor a 1000 x Hora’ and ‘Aventuras en el Tiempo’, until Pedro Damián asked him to be one of the protagonists of ‘Class 406’, which ultimately led him to Brought fame. .And opened the doors for other great heroes.

“If that had not happened, if I had not had that need and I had not had 738 pesos left in my account, perhaps Pedro Damian would not have jumped and that would have meant that he would not have given me the role of ‘Douglas’ in ‘Class 406’ And maybe my life would have been different,” he reflected.

After that kidnapping, Camejo was able to enjoy his mother for many years. Gladys Gonzalez died in January 2021 and he bid her goodbye with a beautiful message.

“I can close my eyes and suffer, obviously an emptiness but I prefer to open my eyes, my people and remember them for how great they were, for their teachings, because they always taught me Encouraged to give one’s best, to be a good father”.

“But most of all he told me: ‘Before you think about your personal well-being, think about the well-being of people.’ And I’m going with her, I’m going with her happiness, with that certain smile.”

