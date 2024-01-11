Julio César Chávez Jr., free on bail and in rehab

The Mexican lawyer said that Chávez Jr. will be released this Thursday on $50,000 bail.

Advocate Guadalupe Valencia Told the media that the former world champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.Will be released on bail this Thursday, begin a rehabilitation program, and have a new hearing on February 15 for possession of an unregistered weapon found in his home last weekend, a crime to which he has pleaded not guilty .

This Thursday morning, in Los Angeles, the first court date was set Julio Cesar Jr., With a preliminary bond of $75 thousand; However, this was reduced to $50,000 and he was expected to be released a few hours later, with the condition of beginning a rehabilitation program.

He set bail of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at $50,000. imago7

The attorney told media around the Los Angeles property that he was satisfied with the judge’s determination and emphasized that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. I got full support from my family.

The first world middleweight champion in the history of Mexican boxing, Chavez Jr.was arrested at his home in Los Angeles on January 7 on charges of possessing an unregistered weapon following an alleged call from a neighbor who said he was concerned about the condition of the Sinaloa fighter, who has not been in the ring since December 2021. He has a professional record of 53 wins against one draw and six losses, 34 of which were by knockout.

Mexican boxing legend, Julio Cesar ChavezHe thanked for the support received and asked for privacy due to the difficulty of the issue, while also expressing his hope that the event might allow him to heal his son, whom he is trying to help recover.