Jumpark and Jumpbarbecue offer attractions for the whole family this holiday

The long weekend is coming and many families are looking for entertainment options to enjoy this time together. For those looking for entertainment for all ages, the jump park It is Jumpbarbecuein Jundiaí, are excellent options.

Jumpark has several attractions, such as trampolines, airbags for jumping, parkour, dodgeball, among others. And the novelty now is the possibility of helping entities in the region with food donations. In the social Jumppark, with the donation of 1 kg of food, children can skip 2 hours and pay only 1 hour, from Thursday to Sunday. It’s an amazing opportunity for little ones to have fun while helping those who need it most.

As for parents, who are not left out of the fun either, Jumpbarbecue offers musical attractions for all tastes, starting at 7 pm.

On Thursday (20), there will be Quintaneja with the country duo Pedro and Bruno. On this day, entry is R$ 25. On Friday (21), the excitement is on account of 80 partys, with Stereotrip and Unpublished Reprise. Advance ticket costs $25.

On Saturday (22), rock and pop dominate the night with the bands Shiver and Supra Sumo. The cost of the advance ticket is R$ 25. In the three days, the long neck will be on sale – pay 5 and take 6 units.

And to close the weekend on a high note, on Sunday (24th) there will be lunch with voice and guitar with Zé Pallermo, starting at 1pm.

Reservations and information via WhatsApp (11) 94788-2240. The address is Alameda dos Ipês, 101 – Vila Alvorada.