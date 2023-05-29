June: Movies of the Month

Like any movie? LUX, Pathé and Vue bring to Nijmegen this month a host of films you won’t want to miss. In addition, Lux is celebrating iconic filmmaker Wes Anderson with a special film special. do not miss it!

1. Asteroid City

Place: Lux Nijmegen

resume, asteroid city Set in a fictional American desert town around 1955, a convention of young stargazers and space cadets is affected by Earth-shattering events. Asteroid City will have its Dutch premiere at Lux on Wednesday night 7 to 8 June. The movie will start at 00:01 am!

2. No Hard Feelings

Place: pathé nijmegen

resume: Jennifer Lawrence acts and produces don’t mind, a sharp, hilarious comedy. On the verge of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) sees a remarkable job opportunity: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son Percy before he heads off to college. have been

3. peace

Place: Lux Nijmegen

resume:Calmness A thought-provoking political thriller in which a cunning bureaucrat reaches the limits of his influence on an island paradise. Benoît Magimel’s breathtaking cinematography and acting have won several awards, including Cahiers du Cinema naming it Pacification Film of the Year in 2022.

4. The Flash

Place: Nijmegen View

resume: In shine, From director Andy Muschietti, worlds collide as Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the past and save his family. As a result, he only unintentionally changes the future.

5. Kiddo

Place: Lux Nijmegen

resume: Eleven-year-old Lou is living in foster care when her long-lost mother Karina shows up unexpectedly. In her beat-up sports car, she takes Lou on an adventurous road trip to Poland.